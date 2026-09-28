SVG and Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce sign MOU to boost investment opportunities

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen trade, investment and business co-operation.

The MOU was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble and President and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Randy Peers.

The signing was witnessed by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General to the United States, Roland Matthews and Senior Director of Global Affairs Avi Leshes. Chairman of Invest SVG, Ambassador Kevin Hope, was also present.

The Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York says it was pleased to support the development of this partnership as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen trade and investment linkages and expand opportunities for Vincentian businesses in the United States.

The MOU provides for business-to-business connections, reciprocal trade and investment missions, entrepreneurship and business development, including efforts to facilitate the participation of approximately three to four Vincentian companies in the Brooklyn Chamber’s Proof of Concept and/or Go-to-Market programmes.

The partnership also opens opportunities for Brooklyn businesses to engage with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through initiatives such as the Everything Vincy Expo.

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