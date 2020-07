Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves says he is pleased with the overwhelming response to the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises {PRYME} Program.

The Minister provided an update on the program, on WE FM’s Issue at Hand Radio Program yesterday.

He say the response received from young Entrepreneurs is mind blowing.

Minister Gonsalves says thousands of applications have been submitted for funding under the PRYME Program.







