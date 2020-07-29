The Park Hill Evangelical Church will host an Anniversary and Appreciation Service on Sunday.

The Church will celebrate its 62nd Anniversary as a ministry and its 28th Anniversary of the dedication of its home sanctuary on Sunday 2nd August, 2020 with a special Anniversary and Appreciation Service, commencing at 3pm at the Park Hill Evangelical Church.

A release from the Church says Past leaders who served the church from 1958 to 2018, a period of 60 years will be honoured.

They include among others Dr. E. Walford Thompson, Dr. Samuel Hazell, Samuel Brown, Mazelline Branch, Wilbert Ryan, Dennis O. Mounsey, Douglas Neverson, Elliot Gibson, Maxwell Providence, Lavern Smith, Amos Dennie, Leisly Daize and Herman Dalzell.

The church’s theme for 2020 and the 62nd anniversary is, “Restoring Lives, Regaining Purpose”.

As part of the celebrations, the church will host three nights of evangelistic outreach at its sanctuary from Wednesday 5th to Friday 7th August, 2020, from 7pm nightly.







