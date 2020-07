Fiscal and Debt Sustainability have been identified as two of the main problems faced by CARICOM Countries, in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The issue was highlighted by Chairman of CARICOM, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his presentation of a Virtual Security Conference.

The Conference is hosted by CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), under the theme ‘Securing Our Caribbean Community Within The Era Of Covid-19 and Beyond’.







