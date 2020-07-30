The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is now better prepared to meet the demands placed on the health system by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the donation of essential medical supplies made possible by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Canadian Government, and the UK Department for International Development (DFID).

Speaking at a recent handing over ceremony at the Argyle International Airport, PAHO’s Country Program Specialist, Nicole Liburd-Slack, said PAHO is committed to collaborate with national governments and leaders, health authorities and developmental partners to remain vigilant in the face of the persistent threat that COVID-19 poses during the recovery phase and beyond.

Liburd-Slack noted that the Canadian Government donated CAD $7.5 million to PAHO, in support of their work to address COVID-19 in the Caribbean and Latin American countries. She said PAHO also received grants from DFID.

The medical supplies donated cost US $235, 140.00 and the donation includes 37 000 face shields, 57 600 respirator masks, 184 000 medical masks, 5800 protective goggles, and 17 300 isolation gowns.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade, Sir Louis Straker expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who made the donation and shipment of the medical supplies possible.

And, Health Minister Luke Browne expressed appreciation for the act of generosity, and thanked the Government of Canada and PAHO for their donation.

Minister Browne said the donation will go a long way to assist the country with its COVID-19 response.

The medical supplies arrived here via the Royal Canadian Air Force and were handed over at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) on Monday, 27th July.







