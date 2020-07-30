Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves commends all stakeholders who work assiduously to address Human Trafficking in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves today commended all stakeholders who continue to work assiduously to address Human Trafficking in St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made the commendation during an address aired on NBC Radio this morning as St.Vincent and the Grenadines joins global counterparts to observe World Day against Trafficking in persons.

St.Vincent and the Grenadines has maintained its Tier 2 ranking on the United States Annual Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP report).

The TIP report derives from the Trafficking Victims Protection Act passed in the US Congress in 2000. This act empowers the United States to assess anti-trafficking efforts of 188 countries, including the US.

The Prime Minister said while human trafficking is not a major issue in this country, it continues to be a major problem on the intentional stage with women and children accounting for %71 of all Human trafficking cases.

He also outlined some of what St.Vincent and the Grenadines has been doing to combat Human Trafficking.

Meanwhile Commissioner of Police, Collin John said Human Trafficking is a serious issue and the Royal St.Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force continues to place great emphasis on tackling this scourge to ensure that it does not become prevalent in this country.

The Police today also unveiled the Logo for the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Police Force.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

