Today, August 5th, 2020 marks the first anniversary of the death of Sir Vincent Beache, one of this country’s longest serving politicians.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves paid tribute to Sir Vincent on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning.

Sir Vincent passed on August 5, 2019 one week short of his 88th birthday, after a period of illness.

He served as Opposition Leader and Member of Parliament for the North Central Windward and South Windward constituencies.







