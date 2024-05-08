A lecture entitled “Law and Morality and the Role of the Church” will be held here next week.

It’s the tenth Annual Archbishop Sir George Cuthbert Manning Woodroffe’s Memorial Lecture, set to take place next week Thursday at the Anglican Pastoral Centre, New Montrose.

The lecture forms part of the 60th Anniversary of Bishops College, Kingstown.

Past student, John Alvin Ballah, who is now a Magistrate, will deliver the lecture on Thursday May 16th beginning at 7pm.

Photo credits: Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands

