The Electoral Office is advising persons who wish to have transfers during the election period to be guided by the provisions of the Representation of the Peoples Act, RPA.

The advice came from Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sylvester King during NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this week.

Mr. King outlined the process for transfers, which he said will only be carried out on request.

Mr. King further advised that persons should select a Justice of the Peace with whom they are familiar, when seeking assistance with the transfer process, and he stressed that the transfer forms should only be issued by a Registering Officer.







