The Ministry responsible for Agriculture and Labour is conducting training sessions for Vincentians who are preparing to take up agricultural jobs overseas.

The Ministry recently conducted training for the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP), focusing specifically On Conflict Resolution and Ethics on the Job.

Training Officer at the Labour Department, Adimola Williams said the capacity building programs are necessary to ensure that the local labour force is ready for assignments abroad.

Mr. Williams said the training programs will continue on Wednesdays in the upcoming weeks to ensure that the workers being sent overseas to are well rounded and professional.







