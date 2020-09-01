A number of nursing programmes will now be offered here in St. Vincent

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said a number of programmes in Nursing Education will be offered here to facilitate Nursing students who wish to pursue the Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during NBC’s Face to Face Program last Wednesday.

He was responding to a question from a caller who inquired about the entry level requirements for the Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing at the University of Technology in Jamaica.

The pre-science programmes for Nursing Education will be offered at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.







