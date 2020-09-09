Vincentians have been paying their last respects to former Member of Parliament the late, Emery Robertson who will be laid to rest following an Official Funeral this afternoon.

Mr. Robertson, who served as Attorney General from 1984 to 1986, died on Thursday August 13th.

The official viewing of the body took place this morning at the House of Assembly in Kingstown and there will also be a viewing at the Church from 12:30pm to 12:55pm.

The Funeral Service will be held at the Roman Catholic Cathedral in Kingstown from 2:00pm. This will be preceded by open tributes from 1:00pm. Interment will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the state are being flown at half-mast today.

The public is advised that the family has requested that there should be no taking of photographs of the body, during the viewing periods.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines extends sincere condolences to the family of the late Emery Robertson, during this period of bereavement.

NBC Radio will bring live coverage of the Funeral Service from two this afternoon.







