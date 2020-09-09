St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been making its presence felt in the international community, after taking up its seat on the United Nations Security Council in January this year.

This country was elected to the Security Council in June 2019, for the period 2020-2021

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office says Council Members have aligned with the national statements of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. And, this country has also received very positive feedback from other UN Member States, particularly in relation to its statements on African issues and Haiti.

According to the release, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been actively engaged in all negotiations, and has proposed language for draft resolutions, press statements and other Security Council products and put forward language to help build bridges on political issues.

The release says St. Vincent and the Grenadines has never missed a deadline since assuming its seat on January 1st. This speaks to the Mission’s organisation and co-operation among colleagues.

And, St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently serves as the Chair of the Informal Working Group on Documentation and Other Procedural Questions (IWG) and the Yemen Sanctions Committee







