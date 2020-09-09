An official of the Child Development Division in the Ministry of Social Development, Lou-Anne Boyde, said an uncomfortable family setting could trigger unsatisfactory attitudes among young people.

She was speaking on the Police On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio on Monday, which examined issues relating to at-risk youths in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss Boyde said feelings of resentment could develop in multi-sibling environments.

Miss Boyde said the school environment also poses some challenges to young people who are unable to manage their anxieties.







