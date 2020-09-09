Year two college students are set to resume classes between September 14th and 21st

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonslaves said year-two classes at the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies and the Division of Technical and Vocational Education at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, are expected to resume between September 14th and 21st.

The College announced last week that these classes would not resume this week as planned

The Prime Minster said the Dean of the Community College has indicated that classes could not begin as planned, due to continuing renovation work at the facility and the pressures of the current COVID19 pandemic.







