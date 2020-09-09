Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes, said the changes in global weather patterns have resulted in an increase in the quantity and intensity of storms in the region.

She was speaking on NBC’s Views On Issues programme on Sunday, which focused on the 2020 Hurricane Season and issues relating to hurricane preparedness.

Miss Forbes said issues such as the Covid 19 pandemic and the Dengue Fever outbreak have highlighted the need for a more comprehensive approach to disaster management.

Miss Forbes said several challenges have also emerged over the past year, especially in the area of forecasting.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

