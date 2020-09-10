NEMO continues to make every effort to ensure that Vincentians are adequately informed on issues relating to disaster preparedness

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes, said every effort is being made to ensure that Vincentians are adequately informed on issues relating to disaster preparedness.

She was speaking on NBC’s Views On Issues programme on Sunday, which focused on the 2020 Hurricane Season and issues relating to hurricane preparedness.

Miss Forbes said the organization is using all available avenues to disseminate the information to all sectors of the community.

Miss Forbes said NEMO has embarked on a series of whistle stops to sensitize persons in the various communities.







