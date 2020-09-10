The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has already surpassed initial projections that were issued at the start of the season in June

Manager of the SVG Meteorological Services, Billy Jeffers, said the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which is now at its peak, has already surpassed initial projections that were issued at the start of the season in June.

Speaking on NBC’s Views On Issues programme on Sunday, Mr. Jeffers said 15 named storms have so far been recorded as the season approaches its peak.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jeffers said the region continues to be affected by Sahara dust – a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara which is carried in the African Waves which push westward into the Atlantic Ocean.

He said a project is currently being undertaken with the aim of improving the region’s forecasting of this phenomenon.







