Vincentians have been assured by the Electoral Office that they will be eligible to vote, once their name is on the Voters List.

The assurance came from Deputy Supervisor of Elections, Sylvester King, during NBC’s Face to Face programme last week.

Meanwhile, Supervisor of Elections Dora James warned that those persons whose names are not on the Voter List will not be allowed to vote.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print