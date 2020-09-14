The Solid Waste Management Unit in the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is again appealing to persons to properly dispose of their waste.

Collections Superintendent, Greg Francois, spoke of the impact of the improper disposal of waste on the natural environment during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Mr. Francois said one of the main concerns of the department is the pollution of the nation’s rivers, which contributes to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

Mr. Francois said persons continue to dispose of their waste improperly despite the presence of an established collection system nationwide.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

