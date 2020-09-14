Retired umpire, Dillon Child was granted a Life Membership at the St.Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Umpires Association (SVGCUA) at its recently held General Meeting.

The St.Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Umpires Association has been in existence since 1969 and this is the first time in its history that an Umpire has been granted Life Membership.

Dillon Child began his umpiring career in 1979, became a fully qualified umpire in 1983, and retired in 2019. He umpired at all levels of local cricket as well in Windward Islands cricket tournaments.

Child intends to continue to assist in the training of young local umpires and to work along with the general body as a mentor and teacher towards the futuristic development of the local association.

At the end of his acceptance speech, Child received a standing ovation from his umpiring colleagues.

The general body of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Umpires Association congratulates retired umpire Dillon Child, the first Life Member of the SVG Cricket Umpires Association.







