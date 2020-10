Minister of Rural Transformation and Industry, Saboto Caesar said the Government has approved an additional program of assistance for farmers.

He said these farmers will receive a payment of five hundred dollars to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Caesar said the Government has made a decision to ensure that more than five thousand farmers across the country receive assistance under the Drought and COVID19 Assistance program, by the end of November.







