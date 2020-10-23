Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said despite the challenges of the COVID19 Pandemic his Government continues to implement developmental programs for ALL Vincentians.

Speaking at the opening of the 1.2 million EC dollar Theresa Jack Early Childhood Centre in Richland Park yesterday, the Prime Minister made reference to the situation in neighboring St. Lucia.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said also in neighboring Grenada, payments to people affected by COVID19 have been suspended.

He however noted that his Government continues to implement programs to assist people affected by COVID19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







