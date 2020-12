MS SYLVIA FRIDAY better known as TANTIE LOVIE of Port Elizabeth, Bequia died on Tuesday November 24th at the age of 95. She was an Officer of the United, Progressive and Brotherly Love Friendly Societies. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 5th at the St Mary’s Anglican Church, Port Elizabeth, Bequia. The Service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery.

