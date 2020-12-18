EXPECT FRIENDLY RIVALRY DURING THE RSVGPF ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CAROLLING CONTEST

The Vincentian public can expect friendly rivalry during the Annual Christmas Carolling Contest, to be staged by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force tonight. The contest is set to get underway at 7:00 at the Central Police Station compound in Kingstown, with the theme “Oh what a year! Time to spread some Christmas Cheer.

Senior defending champion, the Traffic Angels and Junior Champs Rose Hall Police Youth Club Carollers will be challenged by eight senior choirs and seven junior choirs. There will also be guest appearances by local artistes, dancers and steel band music with a special guest appearance by the Gazetted Officers Choir. Musical accompaniment will be provided by the Police Band. Patrons will be given an opportunity to win Samsung Galaxy smart phones compliments Flow, by participating in an impromptu carolling contest.

Persons attending tonight’s event are being strongly advised to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols by wearing a facemask. The Police said temperature checks and hand sanitizing will be carried out at the entrance.







