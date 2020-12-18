PRISON CONCERT CANCELLED

The Superintendent of Her Majesty’s Prisons and the Belle Isle Correctional Facility, Timothy Hazelwood has announced the cancellation of this year’s Prison Concert.

Mr. Hazelwood said in a Media Release that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current review of National Security matters at both facilities, the popular prison concert and the football match between Superintendent of Prison’s Team and the Commissioner of Police Team have been cancelled.

The Superintendent said he and the Prison staff regret any inconvenience caused and extends best wishes to everyone during this festive season.







