The Public Health Department in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is making steady progress in reducing the number of cases of Dengue Fever here.

Chief Environmental Health Officer, Nerri James, said this reduction in numbers is mainly due to the extensive fogging exercises being carried out across the country.

Mr. James however warned Vincentians not to become complacent, and to continue to implement measures to guard against the spread of Dengue Fever.

Chief Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Nerri James.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print