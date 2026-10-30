Police provides guidance to local dog owners on liability if their animals threaten members of the public

Local dog owners have been provided with guidance in relation to controlling their pets and the extent of their liability if their dogs become a threat to members of the public.

The guidance has come from the Police Public Relations Department, as part of its public education programme.

Head of the Department, Sergeant Edson Smith said dog owners must ensure that their animals are properly controlled.

Sergeant Smith explained that Dog Owners can be held accountable, even if no injury is inflicted during an attack or threatened attack.

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