Over 500 UWI Global Campus SVG students recognized at Honour Roll Ceremony

More than five hundred students of the University of the West Indies Global Campus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been recognized for their hard work and dedication, which earned them a place on the Honour Roll.

The recognition took place during the Honour Roll Recognition Ceremony hosted recently by the UWI Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Guild of Students, to celebrate academic excellence.

Head of Site of the UWI Global Campus Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett congratulated the students and encouraged them to keep striving for excellence.

Dr. Noel-McBarnett also commended the UWI Guild of Students for providing support.

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