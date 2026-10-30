All set for Independence edition of the Calliaqua Culture Pot tonight

Arrangements are in place for the Independence edition of the Calliaqua Culture Pot tonight.

Chairperson of the East St. George Steering Committee, Akin John told NBC News that an all-star cast will provide entertainment at tonight’s event.

Mr. John said tonight’s event will be held with the theme: Culture Pot 47 Years Strong, One Pot, One Vincy, A Taste Ah Arwe Culture.

Mr. John said patrons attending tonight’s event can look forward to a wider variety of local food.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related