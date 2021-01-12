Vincentian Woman’s cricketer, JA-PHINA Joseph is the newest player to be invited to the West Indies Women’s training camp in preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers for the 2021 Women’s World Cup in Sri Lanka in July.

The camp started at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda last Saturday and will run to 1st February.

JA-PHINA Joseph, a batting all-rounder who also bowls medium pace is among 24 players from around the region at the Camp being conducted by Head Coach, Jamaican, Courtney Walsh and four Assistant Coaches, among them, another Vincentian, Samantha Lynch.

Joseph impressed the selectors during the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Championship in 2019.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

