The presentation date of the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2021 Fiscal Year has been announced

The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2021 Fiscal Year will be presented in Parliament on Wednesday January 27th.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

The Prime Minister said arrangements are being made for the hosting of consultations which are usually held before the Budget Presentation.







