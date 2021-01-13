St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday confirmed thirty-one new COVID-19 cases.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee says all of these cases are nationals with no history of recent travel.

The Committee says there are now 155 local cases under investigation.

One hundred and six (106) persons have recovered and one hundred and seventy-eight (178) remain active.

A total of two hundred and eighty-four (284) cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two negative tests.

There are currently six (6) COVID-19 patients admitted for care. Four are assessed as stable and two as seriously ill.

The Committee says the basic public health measures of mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene and compliance with quarantine and isolation remain extremely critical to reducing the risk of contracting and spreading the virus which causes COVID-19.







