The Rotary Club of St. Vincent has made a generous donation to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent has made a donation of approximately 14-thousand Face Masks to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

President of the Club, Annette Mark says the Club is pleased to work along with the Ministry of Health in its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 here.

She says the Club will be donating a total of 20-thousand Face Masks.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Cuthbert Knights expressed thanks to the Rotary Club for the generous donation







