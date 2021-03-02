St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded no new COVID-19 positives cases on Monday

St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday recorded no new COVID-19 positives cases for the thirty (30) samples received and processed on Sunday February 28, 2021.

The Health Services Sub Committee says seven (7) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and forty-five (945).

Six hundred and seventy-five (675) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and twenty-eight (1628) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







