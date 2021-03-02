NEMO will be hosting a Virtual Community Meeting this evening

The National Emergency Management Organization NEMO will host a Virtual Community Meeting this evening to update the North Leeward community about the preparedness efforts that are currently underway.

The Eyeing La Soufriere North Leeward virtual meeting will feature presentations from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Director of NEMO Michele Forbes and Dr. Thomas Christopher, Lead Scientists of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team.

The meeting begins at six this evening and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Meanwhile, Providing an update on the activity at the La Soufriere Volcano yesterday, Dr. Christopher said there is evidence of increased steaming on the old dome.







