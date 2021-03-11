The results for the Best vs Best four-day West Indies practice match have been announced

Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI defeated Roston Chase’s XI by 4 wickets in the Best versus Best four-day West Indies practice match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday, the third day of the match.

Twenty-one wickets fell on a dramatic 3rd day after Brathwaite’s XI resumed from 240 for 5 and were dismissed for 346 thanks to a 55-run, ninth-wicket partnership between Rahkeem Cornwall and Preston McSween. Kavem Hodge failed to add to his overnight score of 59.

Cornwall hit nine fours and three sixes in his 63, while McSween struck five fours and a six that gave Brathwaite’s XI a 20-run first-innings lead.

In their second innings, Roston Chase’s XI lost their first three wickets with only 10 runs on the board.

John Campbell made 55 and together with Chase put on 50 for the fourth-wicket. However, once Chase was dismissed for 19, the innings fell away and the team was dismissed 113.

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul was the most successful bowler for Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI. He took 4-21. Fast bowler, Preston McSween took 2-25, and off-spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall had 2-23.

Needing 93 for victory, Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI had a steady start, reaching 54 before they lost Kieran Powell for 29. Their next six wickets fell for 33 runs before Rahkeem Cornwall completed the victory with his fourth six of the innings. Left-arm, medium pacer, Raymon Reifer (2-15), off-spinner, Jermaine Blackwood (2-17) and leg-spinner, Imran Khan (2-16) were the most successful bowlers for Roston Chase’s XI.

The final scores: Roston Chase XI 326 and 113, Kraigg Brathwaite XI 346 and 95 for 6.

