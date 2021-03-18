Three (3) new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Three (3) new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded here from two hundred and seven (207) samples received and processed on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says two (2) recoveries were reported bringing the number of total recoveries to one thousand, five hundred and six (1506).

One hundred and sixty-nine (169) cases remain active and nine (9) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and eighty-four (1684) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will be open from 9:00 am today, until Saturday March 20, 2021.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

