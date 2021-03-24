ST LUCIA WITHDREW FROM FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

With St Lucia withdrawing from the FIFA World Cup Football qualifiers begin with their players have not been officially informed that they will not be playing Nicaragua in Nicaragua today.

Caribbean Football Union sources told SportsmaxTV yesterday that FIFA has confirmed that St Lucia has withdrawn from the qualifiers but no reason was given.

Several calls to the St Lucia Football Association yesterday were not answered and calls to Technical Director Cess Podd also went unanswered.

However, Piton Boyz midfielder, Zaine Pierre has revealed that the players are in the dark as it relates to the World Cup qualifiers. He said the players spoke with Podd but “the story was the same”.

Sources on the ground in St Lucia have indicated that logistical challenges regarding assembling a team for the qualifiers were largely to blame for the decision to withdraw.

The sources said in St Lucia has not had domestic football since March 2020 when the pandemic caused lockdowns across the globe. It gave rise to the challenge of calling on players to travel from their respective leagues across the world to St Lucia for national team training.







