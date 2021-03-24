BELIZE FOOTBALL TEAM HELD UP BY GANG IN HAITI

The Belize Football Federation has expressed its “disappointment and disgust” after a bus taking the national team to their hotel in Haiti was held up by an armed gang.

The incident occurred on Monday shortly after the squad had arrived in the country for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Police escorting the team were forced to negotiate with the gang to allow the bus to proceed to the hotel.

Captain Deon McCauley described the incident as “a moment of intense fear”.

An image posted on the Federation’s (FFB) Facebook page showed the gang on motorbikes, wearing masks and carrying weapons.

The Belize Football Federation added the safety of the team was its “top priority” and had contacted FIFA and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) over moving them to a safer environment.

The team is scheduled to play Haiti in their opening World Cup qualifier in Port-au-Prince tomorrow. FIFA has been contacted by the BBC for comment.







