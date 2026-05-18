Investment at the center of Government’s strategy to tackle current debt burden

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon Fitzgerald Bramble has confirmed that investment has been placed at the center of the Government’s strategy to tackle the current debt burden.

Minister Bramble made the point as he delivered the feature address at the Invest SVG – Home Is Where The Heart Is Diaspora Outreach and Investment Programme, held in Canada on Saturday May 16.

He said the Government could not continue with business as usual, especially after the latest IMF report, which shows that investment is vital for growth and recovery.

He emphasized that Diaspora engagement is central to development, urging Vincentians abroad to play an active role in rebuilding the economy.

Minister Bramble encouraged Vincentians in the Diaspora to invest, share expertise, and help create new opportunities for future generations.

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