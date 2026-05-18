New Cohort of Peace Corps volunteers to arrive in SVG in September

A new cohort of Peace Corps Volunteers is set to arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this September.

The announcement was made by Country Director for Peace Corps Eastern Caribbean, Kimberly Will, while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme today.

Miss Will said the Peace Corp EC 98 cohort, remains committed to strengthening schools with particular emphasis on literacy and numeracy.

Miss Will also revealed that in 2025, over three thousand students across the Eastern Caribbean benefited from assistance provided by Peace Corps Volunteers.

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