Police arrest and charge Diamond man for Murder of 60 year old female pastor

Police have arrested and charged Branson Paris, a 31-year-old labourer of Diamond, with the offence of murder.

Police say, according to investigations, the accused, with malice aforethought, caused the death of a 60-year-old Pastor of Diamond, by stabbing her about her body and cutting her throat with a knife.

The offence was committed in Diamond on April 21, 2026.

Paris appeared before the Serious Offences Court on May 13, He was not allowed to plea as the matter is indictable.

The presiding Magistrate ordered that the defendant be sent to the Mental Health facility for observation. The matter was adjourned to June 16, 2026.

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