The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prison Service has announced that visits to Her Majesty’s Prisons, at Kingstown and Belle Isle will resume on Thursday April 1st, 2021.

The Prison Authority said the visits will be allowed under specific conditions.

There will be a maximum of ten visits per day.

Each Inmate would be allowed two visits per month.

Each visit would be for a duration of ten minutes.

Only two persons may visit an Inmate at a time.

Visits will continue to be facilitated by appointments only.

Proper identification MUST be presented before the visit is allowed.

The standard Covid-19 protocols must be adhered to.







