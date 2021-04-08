Eight new positive cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Eight new positive cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from one hundred and seventy-four (174) samples received and tested on April 6th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.6%. 

The Health Services Sub-Committee says two (2) new recoveries were reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to sixteen hundred and twenty-nine (1629).

One hundred and thirty-five (135) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, seven hundred and seventy-four (1774) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.         

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. 