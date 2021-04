Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has again highlighted the need for Vincentians to take the Covid 19 vaccine, especially in light of the ongoing activity at La Soufriere Volcano.

Dr. Gonsalves made the point, during the Round Table Talk programme last night.

He noted that if there is an explosive eruption of La Soufriere, large segments of the population would be forced to relocate, which would present some challenges, in relation to the control of Covid 19.







