St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now moved into a heightened state of alert, following increased activity at La Soufriere Volcano early today.

Details of the increased seismic activity were provided by Geologist Professor Richard Robertson, during a News Conference at Cabinet Room

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves issued a Declaration of a Stage Three Disaster during today’s News Conference.

