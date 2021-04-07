Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Keon Scott, a 45-year-old labourer of Glen that occurred on 03.04.2021 about 3:50pm at Glen.

According to investigations, an unknown assailant with malice aforethought caused the death of Scott by shooting him about his body with a gun.

The death of Scott marks 8th homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2021.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried on the body of the deceased, Keon Scott.

The police are asking person(s) with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in charge the Criminal Investigations at 1784-456-1810 or the officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any Police Station/Officer that you are comfortable with.

All information will be treated confidentially.







