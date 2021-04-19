The Government of St.Vincent and the Grenadines has received more tablet computers for distribution to students

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government has received the other tablet computers which will be used to assist with the national E-learning program.

He made this statement during a tour to the windward side of the country in the designated Red Zone yesterday with a team from the United Nations to access the damage.

The Prime Minister said before the Volcano erupted the Government had distributed Tablet Computers to most of the Grade Five classes in the country as well as grade sixes, secondary schools and students at the Community College.

He said children in classes lower than grade five did not receive any tablets as yet but those designated for these children arrived in the country recently.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Ministry of Education will be working to have these devices delivered to the nation’s students and an announcement will be made soon in this regard.

