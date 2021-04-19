No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

The Health Services Sub Committee says no new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from eight (8) samples processed on April 17th, 2021.

No new recoveries were recorded over the reporting period. The number of total recoveries remains at one thousand, six-hundred and eighty-six (1686).

One hundred and twenty-three (123) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and nineteen (1819) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

